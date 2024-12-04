Forces from the IDFs 401st Brigade are continuing operations to destroy Hamas in the heart of Jabaliya, working under the command of Division162.

The forces destroyed terror infrastructure and eliminated many terrorists in aerial strikes and close-quarters combat.

Over the past week, the forces also destroyed a factory where components for manufacturing were destroyed, and located grenades in a residential home.

In addition, the forces confiscated and destroyed dozens of weapons, a large amount of military equipment, vests, RPG launchers, antitank missiles, and additional weapons.

credit: דובר צה"ל

