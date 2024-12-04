IDF officers from the Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria, together with additional security forces, on Tuesday night demolished three structures on Givat Oz Yosef, near the town of Itamar.

The Civil Administration claimed: "Enforcement operations were carried out against three components of illegal construction which were set up on private Palestinian land near Shechem in the Samaria region. The construction was set up illegally and evacuated in accordance with the decision of the defense echelon, especially in light of the many incidents of crime emanating from the area and directed towards Palestinians in the region - events which had the potential to ignite the region."

"One of the components of the construction served as a study hall, and those who were at the site were asked to leave ahead of time, out of respect for the holiness of the place," the statement added.

"The forces which operated in the area were instructed to act with sensitivity and to safeguard the holy items in the structure."

Last month, Security forces raided the Tzur Harel hilltop community on Monday morning accompanied by heavy equipment and Civil Administration inspectors and evacuated the residents. It followed heavy pressure from the Palestinian Authority, foreign organizations, far-left organizations, and Arabs from the nearby village of Burqa who demanded the community's demolition.

The eviction is the latest in a series of actions taken against the Tzur Harel community and its members, including demolitions and administrative restraining orders.