Security forces raided the Tzur Harel hilltop community on Monday morning accompanied by heavy equipment and Civil Administration inspectors and evacuated the residents.

All this transpired on the 34th birthday of the community's namesake, Harel Sharvit, who fell in battle in Gaza. The outpost has existed for a year and a half and this is the fourth time the security forces dismantled it.

The demolition comes after heavy pressure from the Palestinian Authority, foreign organizations, far-left organizations, and Arabs from the nearby village of Burqa who demanded the community's demolition.

The eviction is the latest in a series of actions taken against the Tzur Harel community and its members, including demolitions and administrative restraining orders.

The defense establishment noted that the structures that were demolished were illegally constructed on land that is privately owned by a Palestinian Arab.

The residents claimed this morning that "for the fourth time, the defense establishment destroyed our hilltop, despite all of the illegal construction around us and the non-stop attacks by Arabs from the nearby village of Burqa, they decided to evict us. It is very disappointing to see that (former Defense Minister) Gallant's spirit continues to dictate the policy of the State of Israel's Defense Minister, we call on incoming Defense Minister Israel Katz to come to his senses and stop harming the land of Israel so he won't be remembered in the settlement movement as a Defense Minister who harmed and destroyed the settlements like his predecessor.

"Despite the destruction, we will continue in full force and not give up. We call from here to the people of Israel to come and support the settlement of the land of Israel. We will continue to fight for the lands of our fathers until a beautiful community is established here," they added.

The defense establishment commented: "The structures were built illegally and were removed per the decision of Central Command Commanding Officer Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth and the head of the Civil Administration Brg. Gen. Hisham Ibrahim. In addition, the many criminal incidents that emanated from the community and the security risks created as a result constituted a threat for a potential flare-up in the area. The IDF and defense establishment will continue to work to ensure the security of the area and its residents."