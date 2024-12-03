Yesterday (Monday), the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, conducted a situational assessment in the Northern Command and patrolled the southern Lebanon region with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the 91st Division, BG Shay Klapper, and additional commanders.

“Today we are patrolling with additional commanders in southern Lebanon. We have stopped at several locations and see the very thorough operations that have been carried out in the fight against Hezbollah. Many terrorists have been eliminated, infrastructure has been destroyed in all arenas, and we are seizing large amounts of weapons and taking them into Israeli territory," Halevi said.

He continued, "I assume that in the coming days, Hezbollah will discover that many of their operatives have been eliminated here in recent weeks. This is what we are seeing in the villages located deeper in Lebanon. Here, in the first circle of closer villages, there are no operatives. What was here has been destroyed. IDF forces are very careful about maintaining the ceasefire, and from here, as we look southward at northern Israeli communities, the mission is to ensure that this region does not revert to being an area of terrorist infrastructure but rather remains a safe zone. The IDF is operating very thoroughly and very professionally here."

"Combat in this area has broader implications. Hezbollah, which was very strongly positioned here, has been dealt a severe blow. The IDF is capable of handling any threat along any border—this is something that is also understood in Gaza now. We fought on two fronts, both near the State of Israel, as well as in more distant areas. We continue to fight with great determination, and the forces here, those in Gaza, and those combating terrorism in Judea and Samaria are highly motivated. We will continue to operate professionally and with determination, and our enemies will understand what they need to understand," Halevi said.