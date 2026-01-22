Hezbollah terrorists eliminated by the IDF IDF Spokesperson

IDF troops eliminated ten terrorists from nine different areas in southern Lebanon over the past several months.

The effort was led by the 91st Division.

The eliminated terrorists were the executive arm of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in areas across southern Lebanon.

As part of their roles, the terrorists deliberately operated from within and through exploiting the civilian population for rebuilding, education, welfare, and infrastructure, which were exploited to advance terrorist activity. In doing so, they took control of civilian areas and private property, facilitated the transfer of weapons and operatives, and embedded terrorist infrastructure in the heart of the civilian population, through the planned, cynical exploitation of local residents to promote the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s objectives.

The terrorists’ activity constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.