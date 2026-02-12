Dozens of activists from the “Uri Tzafon" movement, which works to bring a Jewish presence to Lebanon, crossed the fence on Thursday near the community of Yir’on and planted trees inside Lebanese territory.

The activists, who carried signs reading: “Putting down roots - planting security," claim that this is the first step in correcting what they called a historic injustice and in defending the residents of the Galilee.

Among those to participate in the event were residents of the north, IDF reservists, and the family of Sergeant First Class Israel (res.) Socol, who fell in battle in the recent war, and in whose memory the movement operates.

The activists stated that southern Lebanon is part of the ancestral homeland where Jewish settlement existed for thousands of years.

Anna Slotzkin, one of the leaders of the movement, declared during the event: "We came here to plant trees and put down roots in the soil of our land, without regard to fences. The State of Israel must renew Jewish settlement in Lebanon. It is historically correct, it is correct security-wise, and it is morally correct."