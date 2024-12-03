In a formal ceremony led by the commander of the 'Bashan' Division (210), Brigadier General Yair Pelai announced the establishment of the new Pereh unit, aimed at improving operational response in the Golan Heights sector.

The unit serves as a divisional force multiplier and includes reserve soldiers from commandos and special units who are residents of the area who are well acquainted with the region.

Pereh is to be a quick and available unit, capable of easily maneuvering within the region and responding immediately to various scenarios. Its establishment arose from the operational need highlighted by the war with Hamas, and it is equipped with flexible and lethal capabilities designed to address changing threats in the Golan.

Brigadier General Pelai said at the ceremony, "The Pereh unit was born out of the need to ensure the resilience of the Golan Heights in the face of any challenge. I am proud of everyone who took part in its establishment, especially its commanders and leader, who is leading it to its advanced state. Together, we will continue to strengthen the security of the Golan residents."

The unit leader stated, "In the last three months, we recruited the unit, built it, and operated intensively. Our goal is the ability to transition quickly and efficiently to full operational capacity, while maintaining a high operational culture and uncompromising commitment.

Pereh ntroduces an operational breakthrough in the Golan Heights area, providing an additional layer in the effort to ensure the security of the area's residents amid assorted threats.