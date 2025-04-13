Chief of Staff: 'This is our duty – freedom!'

IDF commanders and generals marked the eve of Passover with IDF units across the various sectors.

The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, held the Passover Seder at the “Mevo Dotan” post in northern Samaria, together with troops and commanders from the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion who have been operating since the October 7th Massacre. The battalion has lost 27 of its commanders and soldiers, and hundreds more wounded in combat.

The Chief of the General Staff joined the troops in the holiday evening prayer, held a conversation with the battalion’s commanders, and expressed his appreciation to IDF soldiers — in mandatory service, standing service, and the reserves. Together, they sat at the Seder table and read from the Haggadah.

The Chief of the General Staff brought with him to the holiday meal the “Haggadah of Freedom” which he received from released hostage Naama Levy on the eve of the holiday.

“For over a year and a half, the Nahal Brigade has been on the frontlines of the fighting. The [Nahal] Reconnaissance Battalion withstood the intense battle in the communities near the Gaza Strip on October 7th, standing as a defensive force against a vile enemy and paid a heavy price. Since then, the brigade’s troops have fought valiantly, after losing their brigade’s commanding officer that very day, the Reconnaissance Battalion commander, his deputy, a company commander, and other brave and heroic commanders who fought until the last moment. Tonight, we remember our brothers in arms, the 27 troops and commanders from the [Nahal] Reconnaissance Battalion who fell during the war.”

"Your ability to recover has led to many achievements on the battlefield. A soldier who believes in himself, in his friends, and above all in his commanders — is stronger than anything."

"Your bravery in combat, your heroism, and your readiness for every mission – they are the iron wall of the State of Israel and they are what allow millions of citizens to gather around the holiday table, quietly and safely. The campaign is not over, even at this hour as we mark the Holiday of Freedom. This is our purpose, this is our duty – freedom!"

"We remember our hostages, fifty-nine hostages, still in Gaza. Bringing them home is our supreme mission, and everything we are doing in Gaza is to free the hostages and dismantle Hamas. Every IDF soldier and commander is committed to the hostages — it is a vital mission that remains constantly in our minds, in every decision and every action."

"The forces in reserves are essential to the security of the country, and the soldiers and commanders deserve special recognition. At this very moment, as the people of Israel celebrate the holiday of Passover, tens of thousands of reservists are on the frontlines. Our freedom is bought with blood, and we have paid a heavy price - of civilians, combat soldiers, and support personnel from all branches since October 7th."

The Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, marked the holiday with troops from the 94th Battalion at the “Dovev” post and with residents of Kibbutz Sasa.

The Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor, marked the holiday with troops and commanders from the Givati Brigade operating in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip.

The Commanding Officer of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, marked the holiday with troops from the 50th Battalion operating in the Judea region.