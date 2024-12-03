An emotional event was held at the Noam Yeshiva in Jerusalem, during which a new Torah scroll was dedicated in memory of Major Kfir Franco, a graduate of the Yeshiva and tank officer killed in action in Gaza.

The event was attended by rabbis, bereaved families, residents of the neighborhood, students and graduates of the yeshiva, Rabbi Iser Klonsky, the neighborhood rabbi and a member of the Noam-Zvia education network administration, and the head of the education network, Rabbi Simcha Weissman.

The Torah scroll was donated by the Galbert family, at the initiative of Uri Duplet, father of Naama, fiancée of the late Kfir.

During the dedication ceremony, Kfir's parents, alongside Naama's parents, were honored by carrying the scroll.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer said at the event: "The things I heard about Kfir, his personality and leadership, captivated my heart. Although I did not know him, I felt a special connection to him."

Rabbi Simcha Weissman added: "A Torah scroll is written in black fire on white fire. The white fire symbolizes the broad spirit beyond the written text – and Kfir was the white fire. A young man of spirit and inspiration."

The head of the yeshiva, Rabbi Uri Bir, concluded: "Kfir had a unique distinction in the respect he carried for every person, especially his parents. Everyone has his letter in the Torah, and Kfir represented the letter of honor and humanity, even when faced with opinions different from his own."