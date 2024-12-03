The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters responded on Monday to the threat by US President-elect Donald Trump that “there will be hell to pay” if the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are not freed by the time he takes office on January 20.

“The Hostage Families Forum extends its gratitude to President-elect Trump for his clear and uncompromising message. It is now evident to all: the time has come. We must bring them home NOW,” the forum said.

“We call on both the current and incoming US administrations to act without delay and exhaust every opportunity to bring all the hostages home—those alive for rehabilitation, and those murdered for proper burial."

In a post to his Truth Social platform earlier on Monday, Trump wrote, "Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East - But it’s all talk, and no action!"

"Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!" Trump added.

President Isaac Herzog wrote in response to Trump on X, "Thank you and bless you Mr. President-elect Trump. We all pray for the moment we see our sisters and brothers back home!"

National Unity party leader Benny Gantz also praised Trump's statement, writing, "Straight and to the point, President-elect Trump. Bring them home now."