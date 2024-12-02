US President-Elect Donald Trump threatened that there "will be hell to pay" if the 101 hostages held in Gaza are not freed by the time he takes office on January 20.

"Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East - But it’s all talk, and no action!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

"Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!" Trump wrote.

The President-Elect's warning comes on the same day that Israel announced that Captain Omer Maxim Neutra, a lone soldier from the US, fell on October 7th and his body is being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Seven American citizens remain in captivity in Gaza, fourteen months following the October 7 massacre in which they were abducted. Three of the American hostages are believed to still be alive.

On Saturday, Hamas released a propaganda video of Edan Alexander, one of the American hostages who is still alive.