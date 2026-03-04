Sirens were triggered around midday on Wednesday across wide swaths of Israel following near-simultaneous launches from Iran and Lebanon.

According to security officials, five rockets were fired from Lebanon and one missile was launched from Iran. All incoming threats were successfully intercepted by Israel’s air defense systems.

Police in the Tel Aviv district reported that they are responding to several locations where interceptor debris or munitions fragments fell.

A senior military source said the IDF is assessing whether the incident marked the first attempt at coordinated fire between Tehran and Hezbollah, an apparent effort to test and overwhelm Israel’s air defense capabilities.

In response to the launches, the IDF carried out a wave of airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

As of this stage, no injuries have been reported.