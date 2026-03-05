Missiles from Iran were fired towards Israel three different times early Thursday morning, triggering sirens across the country, from the Jezreel and Zebulun valleys to Jerusalem.

In addition, missiles and drones were fired from Lebanon towards the Galilee and Golan Heights areas.

There were no reports of injuries. One missile fell in an open area.

On Wednesday evening, the Home Front Command decided to ease the wartime restrictions starting from Thursday.

As part of the changes, all areas of the country will transition from an essential activity level to a limited activity level.

The key changes:

Educational activities are prohibited (except for activities specified under the outlined exceptions).

Gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted, provided that a standard protected space can be reached within the required protection time.

Workplaces may operate only in locations from which a standard protected space can be reached within the required protection time.

The policy will take effect on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. and will remain in effect until Saturday at 8:00 p.m.