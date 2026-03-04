תיעוד ראשון: צה"ל מעמיק את האחיזה בדרום לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson Unit on Wednesday published initial footage of ground operations deep in southern Lebanon. IDF forces are currently holding several key strategic points in Lebanese territory to create a direct security buffer.

Three divisions are operating as part of the operation in various areas: forces from the 91st Division are concentrating their efforts in south-eastern Lebanon, the 210th Division is operating in the Mount Dov area, and 146th Division forces are in south-western Lebanon.

The operation includes infantry, armored, and combat engineering forces who are working in full synchronization under the Northern Command.

The IDF clarified that the purpose of the operation is to create “an additional layer of security" for northern residents. The deployment on the ground is intended to continue directly thwarting threats, destroying terrorist infrastructure along the border area, and preventing any attempted infiltration into Israeli territory.