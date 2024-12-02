Troops from the Kfir Brigade, under the command of the 162th division, continue their operations in the Jabaliya and Beit Lahia areas.

During these operations, the soldiers eliminated terrorists and uncovered and neutralized many explosive traps intended to harm IDF troops.

The troops are conducting sweeps of buildings rigged with explosives and used to store large quantities of weapons. During one of the sweeps, hidden explosives were discovered in a building, alongside a camera with footage of the terrorists rigging the structure with explosives.

The building was subsequently destroyed.

In another raid on a weapons depot in the area, another camera was found with footage of a terrorist hiding explosives in a rigged apartment. The explosives and additional weaponry discovered were confiscated. Additionally, a launch pit was found near the structure and dismantled by the soldiers on site.