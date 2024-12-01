The IDF reported this morning (Sunday) that an Israeli aircraft bombed terrorists in the Jenin area of northern Samaria.

Security officials stated it was an interception of a cell of four terrorists who have been under surveillance for several weeks.

The strike occurred in a village near Kabatiya, south of Jenin, and is not directly related to IDF operations on the ground. The cell was identified and the IDF decided to seize the opportunity to strike.

Some of the eliminated terrorists were recently involved in shooting attacks on military positions and Israeli settlements.