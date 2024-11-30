President-elect Donald Trump has announced that businessman Charles Kushner, father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, will be the US Ambassador to France.

Trump expressed confidence in his ability to strongly serve "US interests abroad."

Charles Kushner was born in 1954 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, to Jewish parents who emigrated from Poland after the Holocaust. Kushner studied law at Hofstra University before joining his father’s real estate business in the 1980s, eventually founding his own company in 1985. The company became a key player in the real estate market, with notable projects.

In the early 2000s, Kushner was convicted of tax evasion, illegal political contributions, and witness tampering, serving 14 months in prison. His conviction significantly impacted his reputation, leading to his disbarment.

Despite legal troubles, Kushner’s real estate business remained successful, and his family, particularly his son Jared Kushner, became prominent figures, especially after Jared served as a senior advisor to President Donald Trump. Additionally, Charles Kushner is known for his philanthropic contributions, particularly in education and health.