The IDF has decided to significantly bolster its air defense posture following the elimination of Hezbollah Chief of Staff Haytham Ali Tabataba'i, journalist Doron Kadosh reported Monday morning.

Security officials believe Hezbollah may respond in several ways: launching rocket barrages into Israeli civilian areas, attempting infiltration or raids into Israeli territory or IDF positions in southern Lebanon, or activating the Houthis to carry out acts of terror against Israel.

However, it is also possible that due to its current weakness, Hezbollah may choose not to respond at all.

At the same time, the report added, the IDF is continuing preparations for what it terms a "weakening round" against Hezbollah and plans to continue "enforcement strikes" in Lebanon aimed at curbing the terror group's military buildup.

On Sunday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered an address following the elimination of Hezbollah military chief of staff Haytham Ali Tabataba'i.

"A few hours ago, the IDF eliminated Haytham Ali Tabataba'i, the chief of staff of the Hezbollah terror organization. Tabataba'i was a mass murderer. His hands were full of the blood of many Israelis and Americans; it is not for no reason that the United States offered a five-million-dollar prize for his head. Tabataba'i served as a senior commander in the Radwan Force. This is the force that planned to conquer the Galilee and slaughter many of our citizens," Netanyahu stated.

He noted that "recently, he led Hezbollah's renewed efforts to rearm, which was, of course, after the heavy blows that Hezbollah was dealt in the Pager Operation, the damage to its missile supply, and, of course, the elimination of Nasrallah. I thank the IDF and the security forces who conducted a professional, precise, and successful operation today."

"The policy I am leading is absolutely clear: Under my leadership, the State of Israel will not allow Hezbollah to rebuild its power, and we will not allow it to pose a threat to the State of Israel again," Netanyahu declared. "I expect the Government of Lebanon to fulfill its commitment to disarm Hezbollah. Because only in this way can a better future be made possible for every citizen in Lebanon, and only in this way can good and secure neighborly relations be established between Israel and Lebanon."

The Prime Minister added, "On this occasion, I also want to commend President Trump on his decision to outlaw and designate the 'Muslim Brotherhood' organization as a terrorist organization. This is an organization that endangers stability throughout the Middle East and also beyond the Middle East. Therefore, the State of Israel has already outlawed part of the organization, and we are working to complete this action soon."