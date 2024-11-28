At the request of the Israel Police, the Israel Dog Unit held a demonstration on Monday, at the request of the Kiryat Malachi Police Station, for 100 children from the Beit Tsipora school in Kiryat Malachi.

Beit Zipporah was established by the Elie Wiesel Foundation and serves as a center of excellence for the residents of Kiryat Malachi.

Some 400 students from grades 1-12 to receive supplementary and remedial education in core subjects and in preparation for matriculation examinations.

The Israel Dog Unit demonstrated their working dogs' capabilities in the fields of locating missing persons, selective scenting, and personal protection.

A statement from the Israel Dog Unit claimed ''We consider it a great privilege to be part of the community, and welcomethis cooperation.''