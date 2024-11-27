The IDF summarized the first day of the ceasefire on the northern border and reported on significant achievements during the campaign against Hezbollah.

The military stated that if they had tried to imagine the results of the campaign a year and a half ago, they would not have been able to imagine the achievements such as the degradation of Hezbollah's weapons stockpiles and the elimination of so many Hezbollah leaders, including Hassan Nasrallah.

"The significant thing now," the IDF says, "is the ability to enforce [the agreement against] Hezbollah's attempts to strengthen, the transfer of weapons to Hezbollah from Syria, and Hezbollah's activity south of the Litani River."

Military sources added that there is now legitimacy, led by the United States, that will allow Israel to act when necessary to prevent Hezbollah from re-establishing itself. "If we do not resolutely enforce and thwart establishment operations south of the Litani, we will have to act again against Hezbollah in a few years. Therefore, we must not compromise on this in the coming years."

The IDF emphasizes that Israel must look ahead and see if the calm is maintained in the coming months, and that it is too early to conclude that the war in Lebanon is over. "We will see if the calm continues," the sources said.

They noted that "during the day there were many attempts by Lebanese residents and Hezbollah operatives to return to the villages [on the border], and at the moment we will not allow this. If there are any actions that threaten the forces, they will open fire."