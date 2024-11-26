US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the Israeli and Lebanese governments have both agreed to the US-brokered ceasefire agreement to end the current round of conflict with Hezbollah.

"Today I have some good news to report from the Middle East," Biden began. "I just spoke with the prime ministers of Israel and Lebanon. I am pleased to announce that their governments have accepted the United States proposal to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah."

Biden thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his assistance in achieving this ceasefire, and emphasized that Israel did not seek this war but was attacked by Hamas and Hezbollah.

"For nearly 14 months, a deadly conflict raged across the border that separates Israel and Lebanon, a conflict that began the day after the October 7th attack by Hamas in Israel. Hours later, at 2 a.m. in the morning, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations backed by Iran attacked Israel in support of Hamas. Let's be clear, Israel did not launch this war. The Lebanese people did not seek that war either. Nor did the United States," Biden said.

Biden called Hezbollah "our common enemy" and noted that "since the war with Hezbollah began, over 70,000 Israelis have been forced to live as refugees in their own country, helplessly watching their homes, their businesses, their communities, as they were bombarded and destroyed."

According to Biden, "Lasting security for the people of Israel and Lebanon cannot be achieved only on the battlefield. That is why I directed my team to work with the governments of Israel and Lebanon to forge a ceasefire to bring the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah to a close."

Calling this ceasefire a "permanent cessation of hostilities," Biden stated that "What is left of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations will not be allowed be allowed to threaten the security of Israel again."

He described the terms of the ceasefire, beginning with a statement that it will go into effect at 4 a.m. local time and not 10 a.m. as previously reported. In addition, "Over the next 60 days, the Lebanese army and state security forces will deploy and take control of their own territory once again. Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon will not be allowed to be rebuilt. And over the next 60 days, Israel will gradually withdraw its remaining forces."

"Let me be clear," he emphasized, "if Hezbollah or anyone else breaks the deal and poses a direct threat to Israel, then Israel retains the right to self-defense, consistent with international law. Just like any country when facing a terrorist group pledged to that country's destruction."

Biden also commented on the war in Gaza and said, "Just as the Lebanese people deserve a future of security and prosperity, so do the people of Gaza. They, too, deserve an end to the fighting and the displacement."

He added, "Hamas has a choice to make: Their only way out is to release the hostages, including American citizens which they hold, [and] in the process bring an end to the fighting which would make possible a surge of humanitarian relief."

"Over the coming days, the United States will make another push with Turkey, Israel, Qatar, and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, to have the hostages released and [bring about] an end of the war without Hamas in power."