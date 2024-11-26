A reservist non-commissioned officer in the 8163rd Battalion, Combat Engineering Corps, was severely injured Tuesday during combat in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF announced.

In a separate incident, a UAV that was launched from Lebanon fell in the Mount Hermon area earlier Tuesday. As a result, a soldier was severely injured. The incident is under review.

The reservist non-commissioned officer and the soldier were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified.

On Monday, the IDF announced that approximately 6,000 wounded soldiers have been treated since the beginning of the maneuver, and evacuation times have been shortened, with arrival at the hospital by Air Force helicopters with soldiers of Unit 669 within approximately 64 minutes from Gaza and 84 minutes from Lebanon; and by ground vehicle within approximately 91 minutes from Gaza and 111 minutes from Lebanon.

The IDF also said that soldiers in the Technology and Logistics Division deal with the maintenance of all IDF facilities under fire; so far, 90% of malfunctions have been repaired within the combat area.