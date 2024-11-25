Today, the IDF published data since the outbreak of fighting from the Technology and Logistics Division, which works alongside the soldiers to ensure operational and logistical readiness of IDF sectors.

In the field of medicine, approximately 6,000 wounded soldiers have been treated since the beginning of the maneuver, and evacuation times have been shortened – with arrival at the hospital by Air Force helicopters with soldiers of Unit 669 within approximately 64 minutes from Gaza and 84 minutes from Lebanon; and by ground vehicle within approximately 91 minutes from Gaza and 111 minutes from Lebanon.

The IDF released dramatic footage from Jabalya in northern Gaza of the evacuation of a soldier whose hand was amputated from anti-tank missile fire. In the footage, he is seen receiving life-saving treatment on the medical ambulance, on the way to the helicopter.

As part of the plans to expand response abilities given to the wounded, who continue serving in the IDF, it was decided to establish a recovery and rehabilitation center for all IDF wounded soldiers. The center will provide a broad rehabilitation program, including social and psychological treatment by leading experts in the field.

During the fighting 850 therapists in regular and reserve service entered Gaza to provide initial psychological treatment in extreme cases.

Soldiers in the Technology and Logistics Division deal with the maintenance of all IDF facilities under fire – so far, 90% of malfunctions have been repaired within the combat area.

The combat soldiers in the field use means developed by the Technology and Logistics Division for land: robotic tools, missile drones, energy solutions, combat mobility trucks, blood coolers, emergency supplies, printing parts with a 3D printer and more.