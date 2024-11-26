A motorcycle rider of about 20 was killed and a second person who was with him suffered severe injuries in a Tuesday morning traffic accident on Route 762 in northern Israel.

In the traffic accident, which took place near Basmat Tab'un, the motorcycle the two were riding suffered a hit from a minibus and flew off the road.

Following attempts at resuscitation, Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and EMTs were forced to declare the death of a man of about 20, and evacuated to Haifa's Rambam Health Care Campus an additional young man who had suffered multisystem injuries and whose condition was serious. The driver of the minibus suffered light injuries.

MDA paramedic Mohammed Algadir and EMT Sari Yitzhaki said: "This was a serious collision between a motorcycle with two riders and an empty minibus. The motorcycle riders were lying in the bushes, one of them unconscious, with no heartbeat and not breathing, and suffering multi-system injuries."

"We immediately began attempting to revive him, including conducting chest compressions and assisted breathing, as well as the provision of medications, unfortunately, we were forced to declare his death at the scene.

"An additional MDA team provided medical treatment to the second rider, who was partialy conscious and also suffered multisystem injuries. We placed him in a mobile ICU and evacuated him to the hospital in serious condition, while continuing to offer medical treatment."