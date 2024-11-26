Brigadier General Hisham Ibrahim, head of the Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria, has clarified that there is no comparison between Palestinian Arab terror activity and violence by extremist right-wing activists towards those same Arabs.

Speaking with Yediot Aharonot, Ibrahim said, "I am of the opinion that we must act without compromise against Palestinians and against Israelis - anyone who uses violence."

"But it is clear that there is no no comparison between Palestinian terror and the actions of settlers. There are, on the fringes, actions by settlers against Palestinians. It is not a Jewish thing and it is not accepted - not by the security forces and not by the settler population, which abhors this thing. We need to fight it with a strong hand, and we need to know to do what needs to be done with those rioters, who belong behind bars."

Regarding the demolition of "illegal settlements," Ibrahim said, "If the political echelon decides that we should do less enforcement against Israeli settlements, then we do less enforcement against Israeli settlements. Wherever we notice that there is illegal construction that harms security, I act by means of the security channel, through the Central Command chief and the military echelon, and on rare occasions, with the intervention of the Defense Minister. Just like it was with the demolition of Oz Zion. There are a few youth there who sit on private Palestinian land near a Palestinian village. These youth are violators of the law and harmed our soldiers. They turned the area of Oz Zion into a forward position from which people carry out 'price tag' operations in Palestinian villages."

Regarding security coordination with the Palestinian Authority, he said that this "helps security at this time, and at the same time, we have learned that we cannot rely on anyone but the IDF."