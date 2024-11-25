An Israeli political source told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News this evening (Monday) that the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, which could be approved tomorrow, will not prevent Israel from fighting again if necessary.

"There is no end to the war here, there is a ceasefire that Israel will test on the ground," the source clarifies ahead of the Cabinet's discussion on the agreement tomorrow afternoon.

He also addressed the question of the timing of the agreement and said. "The great danger is that there will be initiatives in the Security Council that the US will not veto ahead of the change of administration. After that, even if the arrangement does not succeed, the fighting will be different under the Trump Administration. In addition, it is time to refresh and strengthen our forces."

Another consideration, according to the political source, is the increased pressure on Hamas. "Hamas wanted there to be a connection between the combat arenas and this arrangement does the opposite and reduces the support of Hezbollah and Iran. In essence, Hamas is left alone in the campaign and this pressure could influence the direction of a hostage deal and push them to the edge."

According to the source, the American guarantee for the agreement is perhaps the most significant aspect of it. "From Israel's perspective, what is no less important than the agreement with Lebanon is the accompanying American document that includes two things - a determination that there will be enforcement against Hezbollah's attempts to strengthen its position and a clarification that if Hezbollah goes beyond the Litani River, they will encounter our fire and this will not pass quietly."

"It's important to see the big picture," says the political source. "Today's Hezbollah is not the organization that existed before October 7. The table has turned. Most of the organization's top leadership has been eliminated, about 70% of its rocket capabilities have been destroyed, we have destroyed infrastructure and tunnels on a large scale, the demolition of buildings in Dahieh has been carried out more severely than in the Second Lebanon War, we have eliminated the threat of the Radwan force from the border, and in addition, Israel is not returning Hezbollah prisoners."