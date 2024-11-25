The Israeli political-security cabinet will convene tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss the details of the agreement between Israel and Lebanon that will lead to a ceasefire in the conflict with the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Israeli sources said that in advance of the cabinet meeting, a final text of the agreement with Lebanon has been reached. According to the report, Israel has given the green light to American mediator Amos Hochstein to move forward with the agreement.

Reuters reported that the US has informed Lebanese officials that a ceasefire could be declared "within hours."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a limited security consultation with ministers. The discussions are focused on the question of the IDF's freedom of action in the Syria-Lebanon border area. According to sources involved in the American discourse, Jerusalem has received guarantees from Washington for freedom of action in the event of a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

It was also reported that a senior security official said that "if we do not reach a ceasefire agreement soon, the state of Lebanon will also pay the price."

Following the security consultation, an Israeli source told Kan News that "the final green light has not yet been given for the agreement - there are still issues to be discussed on the agenda."

A source familiar with the details told Kan News, "The American administration is waiting to hear answers and updates from the parties - and to resolve the 'small' issues that still remain to be resolved."

Avichai Stern, he mayor of Kiryat Shmona, a city in northern Israel that has been greatly affected by the constant Hezbollah rocket and UAV attacks over the last 14 months, said in response to the reports, "Just before signing the surrender agreement, I call on our leaders to stop and think about the children of Kiryat Shmona. Look them in the eye and do not seal their fate as the next hostages. This agreement brings the October 7th attack closer to the north, and that must not happen. I do not understand how we went from a complete victory to a complete surrender."

"Why don't we finish what we started?! We managed to collapse the Hezbollah organization and instead of continuing to crush the organization and collapse it to the ground, we are giving it oxygen and resuscitating it? And where will our residents return? To a ruined city without security and without a horizon?! Has someone here gone crazy?" Stern wondered.