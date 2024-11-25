US Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY) reacted to the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, the Chabad-Lubavitch emissary who was abducted and then killed in the United Arab Emirates last week.

"I am shaken by the news of the antisemitic abduction and murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, who was kidnapped and killed simply for being Jewish. May his memory be a blessing," Torres wrote.

"Those responsible for the antisemitic kidnapping and killing of Jews must and will be brought to justice," he said.

Later, Rep. Torres criticized the New York Times for stating in a headline that Rabbi Kogan had "disappeared" instead of informing readers who only saw the headline that he had been kidnapped.

"Contrary to the NY Times, Rabbi Zvi Kogan did not just 'disappear' in Dubai. He was abducted and murdered because he was a Jew," Torres wrote on X. "The media should call the kidnapping and killing of Rabbi Kogan exactly what it is: an act of antisemitic terror."