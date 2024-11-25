Forces from the IDF's 401st Brigade, Givati Brigade, and Kfir Brigade are continuing combat against terrorists in Jabaliya and Beit Lahia.

In a clinic in the heart of the area near the humanitarian corridor, soldiers from the IDF's Sayeret Givati located two surface-to-air missiles hidden by terrorists who barricaded themselves in the clinic.

During operations by the 401st Brigade's fire team, terrorists were eliminated in close quarters combat, thanks to precise instructions from aircraft.

The forces are working in an urban, dense, and complex area to destroy terror infrastructure and explosives.

Separately, the Division's forces are continuing operations in the area to eliminate terrorists and remove enemy terror infrastructure.