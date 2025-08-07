תיעוד דובר צה"ל צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF forces from the Southern Command are continuing intensive fighting, guided by military intelligence and the ISA, against the terror organizations in Gaza.

Directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, the troops are operating in the Khan Yunis area, locating and dismantling tunnel shafts and underground terrorist infrastructure in the area. Over the past day, terrorists who posed a threat to IDF troops were eliminated from the ground and air.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops in Jabaliya and Tuffah are locating and dismantling infrastructure above and below ground. Over the past day, IDF troops struck Hamas and other terror groups' military structures and eliminated several terrorists.

Likewise, IDF troops are continuing to operate in southern Gaza, and over the past day, the troops dismantled several terrorist infrastructure and located several tunnel shafts.

The ground and air operations are ongoing on all fronts simultaneously and aim to disrupt the enemy and harm its operational abilities, the IDF stressed.