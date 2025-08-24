401st Brigade in Jabaliya IDF Spokesperson

In recent days, troops of the 401st Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, have returned to combat in the Jabaliya area in the northern Gaza Strip.

The troops are operating further to degrade the military capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization. The troops are dismantling terrorist infrastructure above and below ground, eliminating terrorists, and strengthening operational control in the area.

The troops’ activity enables the expansion of combat into additional areas and prevents Hamas terrorists from returning to operate in these areas.

So far, the troops have located an underground terror tunnel, eliminated terrorists, and dismantled a military structure that Hamas terrorists used to plan and carry out attacks against IDF troops.