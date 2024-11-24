The 36th Division’s infantry, armored, artillery and combat engineering units have been operating for approximately two months in southern Lebanon.

The soldiers raided approximately 150 targets and killed dozens of terrorists in aerial strikes and close-quarters combat. Additionally, they located weapons, launchers, underground infrastructure, and military compounds that posed a threat to the State of Israel.

Infantry and armored units established operational control in the area, killed a large number of terrorists, and located and destroyed hundreds of weapon storage facilities and buildings with the objective of dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist capabilities in the area.

In the underground arena, the Yahalom special engineering unit located and dismantled central Hezbollah compounds and targets stockpiled with weapons and military equipment.