Chabad is preparing for the annual emissaries convention, which will take place this weekend in New York under heavy security in light of the war in Israel and the murder of Chabad emissary to Abu Dhabi Rabbi Zvi Kogen by a hit squad dispatched by Iran.

Chabad plans to devote a significant portion of the conference's content to the memory of Rabbi Kogan, a Chabad source tells Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

The convention is held annually, over the weekend of the Sabbath of the month of Kislev, with the participation of some 6,000 Chabad emissaries from around the world.

This year's convention was to focus on two events - the first, the war raging in Israel and affecting Chabad houses around the world, and the second, the 50th anniversary of the Rebbe's declaration of the "Mitzvah Campaigns," the Chabad activities to encourage the observance of the Ten Commandments and basic precepts like Torah study, wearing tefillin, and charity.

In light of the murder of Rabbi Kogan, part of the convention will be devoted to the security of Chabad houses and Chabad emissaries, as well as to the memory of Rabbi Kogan. A Chabad source says that the issue of security is one that is generally dealt with in the Chabad community, but in the wake of the murder, the emissaries will delve into the subject in a more significant way.

Rabbi Kogan was murdered by Uzbeks on Iranian orders. The Israeli mission in Abu Dhabi has been in contact with the family from the outset of the incident and continues to accompany it in its hour of need. His family in Israel has also been informed.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said that "the murder of Zvi Kogan is a heinous antisemitic act of terror. The State of Israel will act in all ways and bring the perpetrators to justice."

Kogan is one of the assistants of Rabbi Levi Duchman, the chief rabbi of the UAE's Jewish community. His family said he last contacted them on Wednesday, and according to the Mossad he was last seen in Dubai, at noon on Thursday.