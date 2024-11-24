Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday condemned the attempt by dozens of extremist Jews to attack Central Command Chief, Maj.-Gen. Avi Bluth, on Friday night in Hebron.

In a statement issued by the Israeli government: "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly condemns the act of violence against Central Command Chief, Maj.-Gen. Avi Bluth, which is supported by all government ministers."

It added: "All perpetrators of violence directed against IDF officers and soldiers must be held accountable. The Prime Minister appreciates Central Command Chief, Maj.-Gen. Avi Bluth’s important work for the sake of national security – especially these days."

On Friday night, the perpetrators chased Bluth and other officers who accompanied him, swore at them and shouted slogans against the IDF. Following the serious incident, the Judea and Samaria District police arrested five suspects, some of whom were released.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the end of Shabbat: "I strongly condemn the severe attack on the commander of the Central Command, Maj.-Gen. Avi Bluth, and IDF officers by a group of rioters in Hebron. Harming IDF commanders and soldiers, who dedicate their lives to the security of Israel and its citizens, is an injury to the entire State of Israel. I expect the law enforcement authorities to bring those involved in the incident to justice without delay and call on the local leadership to strongly condemn such incidents. Israel will not tolerate violence of any kind against its civil servants."

The IDF Spokesperson said that "a group of youths chased the commander of the Central Command, Maj.-Gen. Avi Bluth and other officers who were with him, shouted insults at them and blocked the exit road on his way to operational activity."

"The IDF strongly condemns any kind of violence against its soldiers and views incidents of this kind with great severity."