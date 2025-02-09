The IDF opened a wide-ranging surprise drill, codenamed 'Sudden Lightning', at first light on Sunday, at the behest of the Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Hertzi Halevi, to test the readiness of the forces in the Central Command.

The exercise focuses on coping with a variety of terror scenarios, including intrusions into towns, attacks on roads, terror events in the context of demonstrations, and attacks in multiple sectors simultaneously.

The exercise, conducted by the Operations Branch in conjunction with the Central Command, was held in several locations throughout the country, including the Judea and Samaria area, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and the Golan Heights. Its purpose was to test the readiness of the forces in accordance with the lessons of the war and the current situation assessment.

The exercise included extensive use of aircraft, significant security traffic on the ground, and was accompanied by explosions and gunfire. A notice was sent out to civilians in thee area to avoid alarming the public.