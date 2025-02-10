The Central Command in the IDF has expanded the rules of engagement in Judea and Samaria.

This change in protocol was initiated by Aviv Bluth, the Central Command chief, and Brigadier General Yaki Dolf, Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division.

According to Haaretz, Bluth instructed that lethal force could be used against anyone 'tampering with the ground' without the need for arrest procedures in such instances. The directive aims to prevent terrorists from planting explosives on main roads.

Additionally, Dolf instructed that soldiers are authorized to shoot any vehicle coming from a combat area to force the driver to stop before reaching a checkpoint.

The IDF recently launched a large-scale surprise drill, 'Sudden Lightning', directed by Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi to assess the readiness of Central Command forces.

The exercise focuses on dealing with various terror scenarios, including infiltrations into towns, roadside attacks, terror events at demonstrations, and multi-front attacks.

The drill, managed by the Operations Directorate in collaboration with Central Command, is being conducted in several locations across the country, including Judea and Samaria, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and the Golan Heights. Its purpose is to test force readiness according to wartime lessons and the current situation assessment.

The IDF notes that during the drill, there will be significant movement of IDF and security forces, with explosions heard in various locations. The Air Force is taking part in the exercise, simulating complex scenarios requiring quick responses from field forces.