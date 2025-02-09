IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi visited an exercise assessing the readiness of troops in the Central Command as part of the “Chief Staff’s Test.”

The exercise is designed to evaluate the IDF’s ability to handle terror incidents in a range of scenarios in multiple arenas simultaneously, as part of the lessons learned from the war, the situational assessment, and the preparation of troops ahead of the month of Ramadan.

The Chief of the General Staff stated at the end of the visit that the exercise demonstrates the high readiness of IDF troops to deal with various threats.

“If I look at the challenge in Judea and Samaria from this point forward, we will continue to exert a very, very strong offensive effort. Because we know that entering Nur Shams, entering the Jenin camp, carrying out apprehensions in the heart of Tulkarm, Hebron or alShuyukh, and extracting terrorists between the planning and execution stages—or as early as possible in the planning stage—is the most effective approach. This must continue, and you are doing it in a truly high-quality manner,” Halevi stated.