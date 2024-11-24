Sirens sounded throughout central on Sunday afternoon as Hezbollah launched eight rockets at Tel Aviv and the surrounding areas. Three people were wounded in Petah Tikva, two in Haifa, and a man was seriously wounded in the Galilee.

The IDF stated, "Initial report - Sirens sounded in a number of areas in central Israel due to projectiles fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Details to follow."

Later, the military stated, "Following the sirens that sounded in central Israel, approximately 10 projectiles crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and several falls were identified."

"Following the sirens that sounded in central Israel, eight projectiles crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, the majority of which were intercepted. We are looking into the reports regarding projectile or shrapnel falls."

Three people were wounded in the rocket strikes in Petah Tikva, including one who was moderately wounded. In addition, two people were wounded in Haifa.

United Hatzalah stated that its volunteer EMTs Shay Green and Menachem Slovatizky treated multiple casualties in Petah Tikva, including a woman approximately 70 years old in moderate condition due to smoke inhalation; four people who sustained light injuries after stumbling while rushing to a shelter; and a man approximately 20 years old who suffered mild injuries from blast impact.

In addition, United Hatzalah paramedic Doron Shafir and EMT Shlomo Feder treated a man and woman approximately in their 60s who were injured by shrapnel. Additionally, United Hatzalah personnel provided treatment to more than 15 people who suffered trauma from the attacks.

Shortly after the attack on central Israel, sirens sounded in much of northern Israel as a barrage of about 30 rockets was fired at about 1:00 p.m.

This is the second time today rockets were fired at central Israel. Six rockets were fired at central Israel Sunday morning, five of which were intercepted.

A man in his 60s was then seriously wounded by shrapnel from a rocket attack on Kfar Blum in the Galilee at about 2:00 p.m.:

About 150 rockets have been fired at Israel from Lebanon so far today.

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

