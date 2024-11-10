Three people were wounded in a Hezbollah rocket barrage that struck an avocado farm in the area of Moshav Ben Ami near Nahariya on Sunday.

Two of the victims were moderately wounded while the third was lightly wounded.

Hezbollah has fired about 20 rockets at northern Israel so far today. Several of these rockets were intercepted, while others landed in open areas. Significant damage was caused by rockets that were not intercepted.

The IDF announced that following the sirens that sounded between 12:38 and 12:39 p.m.: in the Western Galilee area, approximately 15 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Most of the projectiles fell in open areas, and fallen projectiles were identified in the area.