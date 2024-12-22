Amnesty International on Friday criticized the Hezbollah terrorist organization for launching unguided rocket salvos at civilian areas in Israel during the recent conflict, AFP reported.

"Hezbollah’s reckless use of unguided rocket salvos has killed and wounded civilians, and destroyed and damaged civilian homes in Israel," said Amnesty's Secretary General Agnes Callamard.

"The use of these inherently inaccurate weapons in or near populated civilian areas amounts to prima facie violations of international humanitarian law," she added. "Direct attacks on civilians and civilian objects and indiscriminate attacks that kill and injure civilians must be investigated as war crimes."

Amnesty reported documenting three Hezbollah rocket attacks on Israeli towns and cities that resulted in the deaths of eight civilians and injuries to at least 16 others after the conflict escalated in late September.

The organization said its analysis of footage from the attacks revealed the use of unguided multiple launch rocket systems, which violate the fundamental principle of distinction under international humanitarian law.

Amnesty’s condemnation of Hezbollah came just days after it published a report accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

Israel's Foreign Ministry condemned the Amnesty report on Gaza, saying, "The deplorable and fanatical organization Amnesty International has once again produced a fabricated report that is entirely false and based on lies."

"The genocidal massacre on October 7, 2023, was carried out by the Hamas terrorist organization against Israeli citizens," it added.

The Ministry stressed, "Since then, Israeli citizens have been subjected to daily attacks from seven different fronts. Israel is defending itself against these attacks acting fully in accordance with international law."

State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters that the US government rejects Amnesty International's accusation that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

“We disagree with the conclusions of such a report. We have said previously and continue to find the allegations of genocide to be unfounded,” Patel said.