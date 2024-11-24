Dudi Rubinstein, a friend of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, who was murdered by terrorists in the United Arab Emirates, spoke about his friend's dedicated work in the UAE.

Rubinstein said in an interview with the Kalman Lieberman program on Kan Channel Two: "He never dreamed that he was being monitored. The Chabadniks lowered their external profile, especially at large gatherings. Friday night events were canceled for many Israelis."

"He came to help the emissary and I connected with him. He set himself up there. He connected with everyone and started a family six months ago. He was the living spirit that you could always turn to. He was the one who arranged things."

He added: "He was a warm and lively man who was always available to help anyone, whether day or night. A man with vision and amazing energy."

Rabbi Kogan was murdered by Uzbeks on a mission from Iran. The Israeli representatives in Abu Dhabi has been in contact with the family since the beginning of the incident and continues to support it during its difficult time. Rabbi Kogan’s family in Israel are also being updated.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said that "the murder of Zvi Kogan is a criminal antisemitic terrorist attack. The State of Israel will use all means at its disposable to bring the criminals responsible for his death to justice."

Kogan is one of the assistants of Rabbi Levi Duchman, the chief rabbi of the UAE’s Jewish community. His family said he last contacted them on Wednesday, and according to the ISA, he was last seen in Dubai on Thursday afternoon.

He did not attend his scheduled meetings during the day, and after he did not make contact, his wife contacted the Chabad House security officer, who contacted the authorities and the incident was transferred to Israel for updates.