Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday denied reports that Hamas' political bureau had relocated to Turkey.

"The reports on the subject are 'gossip' that are part of an attempt by the US to pressure Hamas to agree to a deal," claimed Fidan.

Last week, an Arab diplomat confirmed that senior members of Hamas’ overseas leadership recently relocated from Qatar to Turkey.

The diplomat noted, however, that Hamas’ abroad leadership often resides in Turkey when not attending meetings in Doha.

The diplomat’s comments followed an announcement from the United States that it had requested Qatar to expel Hamas officials from Doha, which has served as a base for the group since 2012.

Qatar announced two weeks ago it would pause its mediation role until both parties demonstrate greater commitment, but rejected the reports that it had expelled Hamas leaders from its territory.

Qatar’s government has confirmed that the most senior Hamas leaders outside Gaza, along with other key members of its negotiating team, are no longer in Doha, but clarified that Hamas’ office in Doha is not permanently closed.

Turkey, like Qatar, has provided backing to Hamas. In April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met then-Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul.

Erdogan said after the meeting that Palestinian Arab unity was “vital” and added, “The strongest response to Israel and the path to victory lie in unity and integrity.”