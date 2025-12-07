Hundreds of documents collected by the IDF and Shin Bet indicate that the Hamas terrorist organization is running a covert currency exchange network in the heart of Turkey.

According to the IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee, the network is operated under the direct direction of Iran. It includes immigrants from Gaza who manage the local financial system for terrorist purposes.

According to the documents that were exposed, the Gazan money changers work in full coordination with the Iranian regime and transfer millions of dollars earmarked for Hamas and its leaders. Their activities are carried out in Turkish territory and include the receiving, storage, and transfer of funds from Iran to the terrorist organization.

Adraee stated that the documents revealed by the IDF and Shin Bet document a small part of the money transfers, which sum up to only a few hundred thousand dollars, as part of a much larger funding network.

The expose also included the names of three central operatives in the network: Tamer Hassan, a senior official in Hamas's Ministry of Finance residing in Turkey, who operates directly under the leadership of Khalil al-Hayya, and Khalil Fraoneh and Farid Abu Dayer, money changers operating within the Hamas network.

According to Adraee, the Hamas terrorist organization, with support and encouragement from the Iranian regime, after causing the destruction of the Gaza Strip, persists in its pursuit of terrorist plots against the State of Israel and attempts to rebuild its capabilities, including outside the Strip's territory."