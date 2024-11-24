The Prime Minister's Office issued a sweeping denunciation of a report broadcast Saturday night on Channel 12, claiming that it was a recycling of claims that had been refuted in the past and were designed to besmirch Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the office, contrary to what was claimed in the investigation, Israel was prepared to attack Iran's nuclear facilities as early as 2018. The office also rejected the claim that the prime minister prevented the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, claiming that it was a complete lie.

In response, they also referred to Operation Guardian of the Walls and the tension with Hamas. "Before the war, the Prime Minister was not presented with a Hamas plan for a mass incursion, known as the Walls of Jericho plan, which was only presented after the start of the war. The Prime Minister is the one who led the elimination of the senior officials and the extension of the operation in an attempt to eliminate Muhammad Deif."

It was also reported that the assessments of the intelligence agencies prior to the outbreak of the war were that Hamas was deterred and did not want a confrontation and that the transfer of the Qatari aid to Gaza was intended for specific purposes and was not used to fund terrorism.

The office also emphasized Netanyahu's role in the project of building the subterranean barrier against Hamas tunnels. "Netanyahu insisted on the construction of the barrier in defiance of the opinion of security experts, thereby thwarting the main threat."

The Prime Minister's Office responded: "No attempt to rewrite history will change the facts." The response illustrates the real tension that continues to accompany the relationship between Netanyahu's office and the major media outlets.