The Prime Minister's Office has denied a report on Channel 12 News that Netanyahu said that the position of the defense services on the Philadelphi Corridor issue "is not relevant".

"Contrary to the false quote that appeared on Channel 12 News, Prime Minister Netanyahu did not say in a meeting with the families of surveillance post operators that 'the position of the defense services is not relevant to him' regarding the Philadelphi Route," Netanyahu's office said.

It was further claimed that "the Prime Minister said that the need for constant maintenance of the Philadelphi Route is security-related - but also a supreme political necessity."

"The Prime Minister clarified that if Israel withdraws from the Philadelphi Route now, the pressure to prevent its re-occupation will be immense, and cast serious doubt on our ability to return there."

Earlier, Channel 12 News reported on 'conflicting messages' between the Prime Minister and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

According to the report, Gallant told the families of the surveillance post operators still held by Hamas, "In the case of the Philadelphi Corridor, there is no security obstacle. The defense services have openly stated that it will be able to deal with any decision made regarding leaving the route for 6 weeks. I already told you a month and a half ago that the conditions for a deal are present. That was true then and it is true today as well."

In a meeting with Netanyahu, according to the report, the Prime Minister said, "We will not withdraw from our demand regarding the Philadelphi Corridor. This is tantamount to suicide. I am not interested in the position of the defense services on this matter."