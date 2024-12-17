Avital, wife of the detained non-commissioned officer (NCO), known as A. in the classified documents leak case, cries out in an interview with Israel National News how is it possible that her husband, who served for ten years in the IDF, still remains in custody and has not seen their young son for seven weeks.

"I was truly shocked," Avital opened the interview, referring to her husband's detention conditions, about whom she claims "he only cared for the security of the state. It was important for him to convey life-saving information to the Prime Minister."

Last week, Eli Feldstein was released to house arrest, and the family of the NCO hoped that he would also be released, but during the hearing, the judge stated that A. would remain in custody. "We were so sure; we had no doubt, I have no explanation. We are looking for reasons. My young son has not seen his father for seven weeks. A person who served for ten years, received awards, everything he did was dedicated to the benefit of the state and the hostages."

Regarding the judge's claim that A' holds intelligence information and therefore must remain in custody, Avital responds: "It is totally absurd. How is it that he cannot be with me at home? How is it that he cannot be with his child? That he is treated like the worst terrorist? For what? For something that ultimately was for the benefit of the state? We are in shock.”

She holds on to her faith and says: "This is the will of God, we are in His hands. Anyone who understands a little and reads what’s going on, understands that there is an incomprehensible injustice here, a world turned upside down.”

She also refers to her visit today to the Knesset, following discussions on the law concerning the transfer of information from the IDF to political entities, "They are talking about the law, I am not a political person, it is not relevant. What is relevant is that there is a person who has been detained and has contributed to the state for ten years. I am interested in the truth and know that justice is on our side. We believe that justice will be done.”