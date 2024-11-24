Amman on Friday afternoon prepared for a mass protest in support of Gaza and its supporters, and in opposition to Israel's potential annexation of Judea and Samaria as a solution to the "Palestinian problem," Quds Fars reported.

According to the report, the protest was initiated by the National Forum For the Support of the Opposition, and titled, "Annexation of the West Bank is a Declaration of War on Jordan."

At the Amman protest, demonstrators called on the "Arab and Islamic nation" to aid "Palestine," remove the "siege on Gaza," and act to put an end to Israel's "crimes" against the "Palestinian nation." They also called to prevent harm to UNRWA, which they said could lead to the cancellation of the "right of return."

Razi al-Dawik, a senior Islamic Movement official in Jordan, called on his government to take meaningful steps against Israel's intention of annexing areas of Judea and Samaria, and praised the "resistance," which he claimed "protects the honor of the entire nation, and especially since it is the frontrunner which raised our heads high in the decisive battle against the enemy."

Judea and Samaria, known commonly as the "West Bank" [of the Jordan River], was part of Jordan from the War of Independent in 1948 until the Six Day War in 1967, when Israeli forces conquered it. Jordan never protested the takeover, and its forces retreated to the eastern bank of the Jordan River, leaving Israel in control of the territory. The conquered areas included the Western Wall and the Temple Mount, the latter of which to date is the only area Jordan maintains control over, outside of the Naharayim and Tzofar enclaves, which Jordan leased to Israel until 2019.