On Wednesday, a special search effort was launched to locate the missing Yoram Fliter, who was last seen more than a year ago. The search was renewed after some of his personal effects were located in a forest near Beith Shemesh, including a prepaid bus card bearing his name and photo.

The search included members of his family, the Israel Polie's Tzfat station, and the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs. It was carried out in a densely wooded area of the Olive Press National Park and included mounted police officers and the use of landscaping tools to clear vegetation from the search area.

Following the discovery of the card, searchers located additional evidence which was sent for forensic examination.

Israel Dog Unit director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented "Agreat miracle happened here - his brother found his prepaid bus card. Now that we have a positive lead, we need to remove all the vegetation, expose the ground, and even sift through the dirt, all to find more evidence that will help us discover what became of him.”