Amine Ayoub, a Muslim policy writer from Morocco, spoke with Arutz Sheva- Israel National News to speak about his support for Israel.

"I've been supporting the state of Israel for the last 15 years, and I was open about it. I was writing articles about it. I was part of a secret delegation after the October 7th massacre, after the atrocities of Hamas."

He spoke about his most recent op-ed, entitled I'm a Muslim and I Support Ben-Gvir. "What he talks about is logical. We cannot negotiate with the people who believe in extreme violence. I find that Ben-Gvir usually is logical about the state of security of the Jewish State and the Jewish people, so I wrote that article. People were attacking him for talking about the necessity of bearing arms, but I believe this guy."

Ayoub calls for Israel to fully eliminate Hamas. "I'm talking about elimination for good. There is no way to negotiate. Let's finish up Hamas, then check in with Hezbollah."

Ayoub has faced significant online criticism for his support of Israel. "Someone sent my picture along with Avichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic spokesman, saying that the IDF had leaked my picture. That's not true - I posted that picture. Most of the comments on it are positive. We need people to be brave like me, to bring light and truth to the Arab and Muslim world. We need something other than Al-Jazeera's cognitive manipulation."

He also gave his hopes for the incoming Trump administration. "I'm happy Trump is back. I think he has been doing a good job with a blunt approach to Middle East issues. I think there needs to be a renewal of the Abraham Accords, where we get more people involved, not just the governments, and hope that America will actually play a big role in that."