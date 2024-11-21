Professor Anne Bayefsky, President, Human Rights Voices, on Wednesday commented to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on the United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza without preconditions, which was vetoed by the United States .

“The resolution was an abomination from top to bottom. The Biden administration spent weeks negotiating the fine print of one paragraph, instead of immediately shutting down this obvious attempt to demonize and delegitimize the state of Israel,” said Bayefsky.

“Up until the very last minute, the Biden team entertained the idea of not exercising the veto. We were saved by one more example of the Palestinians never missing an opportunity to miss an opportunity,” she added.

“The Biden administration also kept everything quiet hoping nobody would notice the unfolding treachery. How is Al Jazeera leaking drafts an acceptable form for Biden democrats to do business?”

“And most importantly now,” Bayefsky stated, “what does this tell us about next steps? What other plans does President Biden’s State Department have up its sleeve to Trump-proof a foreign policy different from their own disasters? Don’t forget that President Biden has failed to veto four Security Council resolutions since October 7, 2023 that have failed simply to condemn Hamas!”

“So what still looms: another kick at the can - or actually, kicking Israel in its time of need. Recall the President Obama ‘December surprise’ in 2016, in which he failed to veto a Security Council resolution that upended longstanding US policy to resolve the Palestinian war against the Jews by negotiation - by insisting on recognition of a Jewish state as the starting point.”

“Now is not the time to lose focus. A Biden December surprise is still a distinct possibility from all those in the administration that blame Israel for defending itself and for having the audacity to exercise the Jewish right of self-determination,” concluded Bayefsky.